ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 2,288 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nova by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nova by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Nova Stock Up 0.2 %

Nova Company Profile

NVMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,510. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.24. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

