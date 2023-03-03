ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,106 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $477,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $477,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,846 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

