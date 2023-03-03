ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,947,325 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947,325 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Village Farms International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 192,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio bought 54,212 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,252.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Henry acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.