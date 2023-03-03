Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,577 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

