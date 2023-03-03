Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

