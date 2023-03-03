Ethic Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 232.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.