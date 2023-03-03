Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SAP

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.