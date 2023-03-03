Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 251.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

