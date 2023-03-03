Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,967 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

