Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,818 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,170,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $176.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.