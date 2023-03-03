Ethic Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

