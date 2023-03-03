Ethic Inc. Sells 87,206 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,206 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,687,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,718,000 after purchasing an additional 368,290 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 80,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

