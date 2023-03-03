Euler (EUL) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Euler token can now be bought for $7.69 or 0.00034398 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $76.39 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00424217 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.69 or 0.28674277 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

