Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 384.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 346,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

