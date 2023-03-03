Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.51. 306,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,724. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

