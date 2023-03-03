Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,512 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Arteris worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arteris by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $39,712.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

