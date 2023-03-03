Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XEL opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.