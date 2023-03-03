Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.