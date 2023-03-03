Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

