Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $136.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,322 shares of company stock worth $67,189,590. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.