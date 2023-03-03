Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,414 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Origin Materials Profile

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $297,873.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,200 shares of company stock worth $1,375,015 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.