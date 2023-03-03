Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $9,248,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.92 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.