Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

