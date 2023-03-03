Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.84 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile



Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

