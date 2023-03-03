Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $42,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

LH stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.22. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.