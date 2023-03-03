Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

