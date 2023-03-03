Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,204 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 852,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 849.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 881,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 788,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

