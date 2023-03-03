EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.