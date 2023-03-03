Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.64. 1,200,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,011. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

