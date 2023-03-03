Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of APA by 139.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

APA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 980,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

