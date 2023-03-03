Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,906,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,670 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

