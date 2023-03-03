Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.75.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.63. 718,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $255.52 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

