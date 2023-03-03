Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 74,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,545. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

