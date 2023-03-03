Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. 208,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

