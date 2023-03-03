Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 390,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 31,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,415. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

KW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.