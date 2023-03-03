Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $389,645,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,589,000 after buying an additional 892,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,342.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 903,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 841,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. 2,231,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,255,418. The stock has a market cap of $458.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

