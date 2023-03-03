Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 193,696 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 2,018,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,208,199. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

