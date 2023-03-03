Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,190. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

