Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 7,690 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of SLR Investment worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 133.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 48,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,841. The firm has a market cap of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 455.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

