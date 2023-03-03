Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $83.32 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $83.32 million and $6.05 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

