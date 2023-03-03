Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 559,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,742. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

