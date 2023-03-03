Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,619,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.