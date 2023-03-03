Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.20. 190,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,381. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

