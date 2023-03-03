Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

