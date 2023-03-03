Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.
Evertz Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of TSE:ET traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The firm has a market cap of C$888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
