Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:ET traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The firm has a market cap of C$888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

