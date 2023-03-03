Evmos Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $107.92 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

