Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,801 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Exelon worth $45,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Up 1.9 %

EXC stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.