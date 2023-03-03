Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,843,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 150,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 97.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 323,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 159,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,850.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,983,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $758,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

