Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 105,000 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

