Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 973,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,060,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Fastly Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $2,207,634. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

